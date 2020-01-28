VEXIT: West Virginia Governor invites unhappy Virginians to move to WV

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. held a news conference Tuesday afternoon, speaking about the positives of West Virginia, and inviting anyone from Virginia who wants to relocate to do so.

The appearance to announce a movement dubbed "Vexit" was at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College in West Virginia.

Falwell said Democratic policies introduced into the Virginia General Assembly have the potential to move Virginia too far to the left.

Justice said whole counties or anyone from Virginia who feels the same way is welcome to move to West Virginia, a state he says supports the policies of President Trump wholeheartedly. He said anyone who wants to make West Virginia home won't regret it.

He said West VIrginia fully supports the Second Amendment and the unborn, and has plenty of resources and faith-based people.

Justice said a long time ago the infringement of fundamental values is really what created the beginnings of West Virginia, and the government of Virginia was probably out of step.

