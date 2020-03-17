West Virginia: Last U.S. state to report a coronavirus case

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the state has reported its first positive case of the new coronavirus, meaning that all 50 states now have confirmed cases.

Justice says the case is in the state's Eastern Panhandle, an area close to Washington, D.C. He did not immediately disclose the county where the illness occurred.

During a televised address, he also ordered bars, restaurants and casinos to close, except for carry-out food services. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, and the vast majority recover in several weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause severe illness.