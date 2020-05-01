West Virginia man arrested following pursuit that left one person with serious injuries

One West Virginia man was charged after leading law enforcement on a chase that left one person with serious injuries.

Around 4 p.m. April 28, Virginia State Police assisted the Tazewell Police Department with the pursuit of a 2012 Audi.

The driver led officers south on Route 19 into Russell County before turning around and then continuing east on Route 460.

The driver took the exit into the Town of Bluefield, where it hit a 2019 Kia Sorento on Virginia Avenue at Luther Street.

The driver of the Kia, a 75-year-old man from Bluefield, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A 77-year-old woman was also transported for a minor injury.

Twenty-two-year-old Brandon Rathburn of Princeton, West Virginia, was taken into custody without further incident.

During the pursuit, Rathburn also struck two state police cars. One trooper received a minor injury.

State police arrested Rathburn for DUID and have charged him with malicious wounding of a police officer and one count of felony eluding police.

