West Virginia man who filmed infant sex abuse sentenced to life in prison

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia man convicted of filming an infant being sexually abused will likely spend life in prison.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango sentenced 41-year-old Richard Smith II on Wednesday to serve between 205 and 775 years behind bars.
Smith was convicted last month of sexual abuse, sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Judge Salango told Smith he was one of the most evil people she'd ever encountered when she handed down the sentence. Smith declined to speak during the hearing.