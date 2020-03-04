West Virginia man who filmed infant sex abuse sentenced to life in prison

A West Virginia man convicted of filming an infant being sexually abused will likely spend life in prison.

Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango sentenced 41-year-old Richard Smith II on Wednesday to serve between 205 and 775 years behind bars.

Smith was convicted last month of sexual abuse, sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Judge Salango told Smith he was one of the most evil people she'd ever encountered when she handed down the sentence. Smith declined to speak during the hearing.