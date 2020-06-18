West Virginia state fair canceled due to recent COVID-19 outbreak

In a turn of events, the West Virginia Fair will not go on as scheduled this year.

Tuesday, the State Fair of West Virginia Board of Directors voted to cancel the 2020 event due to a recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the area. This comes after officials said June 11

.

The last time the fair was canceled was from 1942-1945, during World War II.

"When we first discussed moving forward with the 2020 State Fair, we knew it was a fluid situation that could change quickly," CEO Kelly Collins states. "Unfortunately, the number of COVID-19 cases surged only hours after our initial announcement. After speaking with local and state health officials as well as community members, it was a hard decision, but the right decision to cancel."

"The initial decision to open the state fair this year was based on thorough guidelines presented to us by local and state health officials in combination with low COVID-19 numbers in the area," says Board Chair Ralph Warren "We understood the situation has now changed and the board felt it was important to act quickly. It's difficult to make this decision knowing the financial impact the State Fair has to our state and community."

The State Fair says it is working to reschedule concerts for 2021. Once announcements are made, ticket holders will be able to request a refund of roll their tickets over for next year’s event.

Vendors and people with camping reservations will be contacted directly by a member of staff within the coming weeks.

The State Fair also says it is working with partners to create a Junior Market animal show and will have additional information at a later date.

Fore more information, visit the fair’s

The 96th State Fair is scheduled for August 12-21, 2021. The State Fair has a $13.8 million economic impact on West Virginia.