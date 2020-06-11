West Virginia state fair will run as scheduled this year

The State Fair of West Virginia will go on as scheduled in 2020, according to fair officials.

Image courtesy State Fair of West Virginia FB page

With many public events across the county being canceled or postponed over coronavirus social distancing concerns, the fair's board of directors has decided to move ahead with the 2020 event, set for August 13-22.

The board said it has the blessing of Governor Jim Justice and the Greenbrier County Health Department.

There will be some changes, however, in following guidance provided by local and state officials.

Some changes include increased hand washing and hand sanitization stations, increased cleaning procedures, employee screening, social distancing requirements, and face mask recommendations.

