Wet weather returns and sticks around for a few days

MONDAY

Partly sunny early with increasing clouds throughout the day. Our next system brings scattered showers to the west by mid-afternoon, then spreading east into the evening. Highs once again will climb into the mid and upper 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy skies expected with waves of showers moving through. Highs look to warm into the 60s by the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Models are keeping the system mostly to our south through this period of the forecast. That would keep rain chances lower as well with only a slight uptick by Thursday. Highs will be cooler Thursday back into the 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK

Sunshine returns Thursday and will continue into the weekend. Highs will reach into the 40s to low 50s through Sunday with no rain expected into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.