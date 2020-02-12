Wet weather returns later today through Thursday morning

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

Another system develops along the Gulf Coast and will move through the region. We start off mostly cloudy and dry in the morning with showers more likely in the afternoon. Rain will increase Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Some rain could fall heavily at times along with gusty winds.

Additional rainfall totals from Wednesday through Thursday should be around and inch in the mountains, tapering to a half an inch or less in the Southside. We'll continue to monitor area creeks, streams and rivers for any flooding concerns. It shouldn't be a major issue, but with an already saturated ground we could see some rises.

COLDER WEATHER

After the second front moves through late Thursday, we'll see temperatures falling back toward winter-like levels. Highs return to the 30s and 40s Friday (Valentine's Day) and Saturday will plenty of sunshine. Mild, soggy weather could return as soon as Sunday.

