What you need to know ahead of the 2020 Census to avoid being scammed

It only comes around every 10 years.

"That's why when it pops up people forget," Julie Wheeler with the Better Business Bureau said.

The national census counts every living person in the country and the five U.S. territories. The 2020 Census will mark the 24th time that the country has counted its population since 1790.

When it comes to getting your information, the census bureau will only contact you through the mail or in person. So you need to beware of phishing scams that resemble the 2020 Census.

Wheeler warned nothing legitimate will come to your e-mail.

"You're going to receive something in the mail. It'll have a return envelope to go back to the census bureau," she said. "Some people get lucky and get a very detailed one where they want a lot more information about each person that lives in your household."

You'll also be able to fill out the questionnaire over the phone and online, but make sure you're on the real census website.

"Because any fake website is going to ask for the same information, but they may also ask for additional personal identifying information like your mother's maiden name," wheeler said. "If they ask for financial information, you know it's a scam."

Some people will also get a personal visit from a census representative.

"In some cases, somebody will knock on your door. who works for the census, to verify the number of people in the household."

But you always want to make sure they're who they say they are.

"You always want to examine their I.D. Write down their number of who they are. Make sure it is a legitimate census I.D." Wheeler said.

Another scam is fake employers trying to hire people to help conduct the census in their community. While this is a real job that you can apply to do, you have to make sure you apply on the actual census website.

All of the information collected provides data that many occupations use to provide daily services, support, and funding for the community. It also determines the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives and it's used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.

"You are supposed to respond to it," Wheeler explained. "Obviously, it's very important for localities that you respond to it because it does determine the amount of federal funding, populations which sets a lot of standards as it relates to funding programs. So it's really important to help your community that you do return it."

Now households should start receiving their census questionnaire in the mail between March 12-20. Census Day is observed nationwide April 1.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.