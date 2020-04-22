When is my paper stimulus check coming from the IRS?

It’s a waiting game for millions of Americans who will be getting paper stimulus checks in the mail.

The Internal Revenue Service will start sending paper stimulus checks out at the end of the week. (Source: CNN)

The more money you make, the longer you’ll be waiting.

The Internal Revenue Service will start sending them out at the end of the week, the Washington Post reported.

Paper checks to taxpayers with individual incomes of $10,000 or less will go out on April 24. For those who make $20,000 or less, checks will be in the mail on May 1.

The payments will continue in income increments of $10,000 each week, according to the Post.

Tens of millions of Americans have already received their stimulus checks through direct deposit.

The IRS has a “Get My Payment” portal where you can check on your payment status, your payment type and enter bank account information.

Not everyone gets a stimulus check

-- Single filers whose 2019 adjusted gross incomes (AGI) do not exceed $75,000 are eligible for the full $1,200 stimulus payment. From that point, payments shrink by $5 for every $100 of income, before expiring at $99,000.

-- Married couples who file jointly and whose 2019 AGIs do not exceed $150,000 are eligible for a full $2,400 stimulus payment. From that point, payments shrink by $5 for every $100 of income, before expiring at $198,000.

-- Heads of household whose 2019 AGIs do not exceed $112,500 are eligible for the full $1,200 stimulus payment. From that point, payments shrink by $5 for every $100 of income, before expiring at $136,500.

Here’s the full paper check schedule with dates and income ranges:

April 24 – $10,000 or less

May 1 – Over $10,000 - $20,000

May 8 – Over $20,000 - $30,000

May 15 – Over $30,000 - $40,000

May 22 – Over $40,000 - $50,000

May 29 – Over $50,000 - $60,000

June 5 – Over $60,000 - $70,000

June 12 – Over $70,000 - $80,000

June 19 – Over $80,000 - $90,000

June 26 – Over $90,000 - $100,000

July 3 – Over $100,000 - $110,000

July 10 – Over $110,000 - $120,000

July 17 – Over $120,000 - $130,000

July 24 – Over $130,000- $140,000

July 31 – Over $140,000 - $150,000

August 7 – Over $150,000 - $160,000

August 14 – Over $160,000 - $170,000

August 21 – Over $170,000 - $180,000

August 28 – Over $180,000 - $190,000

September 4 – Over $190,000 - $198,000

September 11 and beyond – Anyone else still due a check

