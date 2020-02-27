White-Boyd to seek new term on Roanoke City Council

In Roanoke, the field of candidates for City Council is growing larger by the day.

On Thursday, incumbent Trish White-Boyd announced she is seeking the Democratic nomination for one of three seats on city council.

She was appointed to council in January 2019 to complete the unexpired term of John Garland.

"I feel like the city has made tremendous progress and we certainly want to continue that progress," White-Boyd told WDBJ7. "We've got a lot of projects that are in place right now, and I want to help facilitate that."

Luke Priddy, Peter Volosin and Keisha Preston say they also plan to run for city council as Democrats.

Mayor Sherman Lea is expected to announce his re-election campaign next week. And former Mayor David Bowers will challenge Lea as an Independent.

