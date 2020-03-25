White House Easter Egg Roll is canceled amid coronavirus outbreak

Kids of all ages will have to wait until next year to meet the White House Easter Bunny. The annual White House Easter Egg Roll is canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s just another blow to a list of national events not happening or postponed this year. Our Washington correspondent Jillian Angeline is in the nation’s capital.

Kids of all ages roll eggs on the White House lawn. (Gray: DC)

It is usually a sign spring has sprung—hundreds of children rolling Easter Eggs on the White House lawn.

But this year, the lawn will be quiet the day after Easter. The annual egg roll dating back to the 1870s at the “people’s house” will not be happening because of the spreading coronavirus.

Last week, First Lady Melania Trump broke the news as the health threat became clearer, saying it was with deep regret, but the right thing to do.

The First Lady said in a statement, “The health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority, especially right now.”

“We need to make difficult decisions in the short-term to ensure a healthy country for the long-term,” she continued in a statement.

Right now, the Center for Disease Control is urging social distancing and prohibiting large gatherings nationwide. The President of the White House Historical Association Stewart McLaurin said the cancellation makes sense.

“The largest gathering of people on the White House lawn, up to 25 to 30,000 people and most of those are young children under 12, so certainly it’s in their best interest not to have them exposed or potentially exposed.”

McLaurin says this is not the first time the historic event was canceled. The event was called off 16 times in its history due to construction, weather and war—this time, it is just a different kind of war.

“Unprecedented,” he said.

Americans across the country can still participate in the Easter Egg Roll tradition. The White House Historical Association is selling hand-made wooden eggs online, making this time a little extra special. Check out their website here.

