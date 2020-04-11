White House approves $133 mill. for hike in mask production over next 90 days

The United States Department of Defense announced Saturday the White House has approved the first Defense Production Act Title 3 project in response to COVID-19.

According to the release, $133 million will be used towards the increase of N95 mask production domestically by over 39 million in the next 90 days.

The White House Task Force approved this plan Friday evening.

The Department of Defense says this will give the U.S. Government dedicated long-term industrial capacity for the nation.

Companies that will be involved and other details pertaining to this development will be released at a later date.

If you would like to learn more about the Defense Production Act Title 3, visit https://www.businessdefense.gov/DPA-Title-III/Overview/.

