White House was locked down Friday due to growing protests over Floyd's death

UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted

EARLIER: The White House has been placed on lockdown due to a growing presence of protests taking place around the outer barriers of the property grounds.

White House pokesman Judd Deere confirmed the lockdown to USA Today Friday.

While lockdowns for suspicious packages or other security threats are not out of the ordinary, the building is rarely locked down due to a protest.

"Secret Service could be seen after 7 p.m. taking at least one person into custody. Videos showed a large group of protesters gathering, with some burning flags and knocking over barricades. The protesters have moved from the White House to another part of the city."

