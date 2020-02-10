White supremacist pleads guilty in Las Vegas bomb plot case

A 24-year-old white supremacist pleaded guilty Monday in Las Vegas to collecting materials and planning to bomb a synagogue or office of the Anti-Defamation League, or shoot people at a fast food restaurant or a bar catering to LGBTQ customers.

Conor Climo acknowledged membership in Feuerkrieg Division, an offshoot of a U.S.-based neo-Nazi group called Atomwaffen Division. He could face between two and three years behind bars at sentencing May 14.

He told FBI agents an attack on a synagogue would uphold his ideology, and that he wanted other people to join him to shoot people fleeing flames.