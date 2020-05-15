Whitebarrel Winery, other Montgomery County businesses prepare to reopen

In Blacksburg, the coronavirus left its mark as soon as the students left town.

"Not having the students in town shopping at stores or going to restaurants or bars, that impacts the entire community," Sharon Scott, the director of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, said.

She has been working with business to come up with solutions to generate revenue.

"Once a week we invite our members to sit in on a "Pivot Series" and we have one business speak to 'here's what I've done, here's how it's working for me.' And then the rest of it is strictly conversations among the rest of those individuals," she said.

One business that had to change its model to curbside pick up and delivery is Whitebarrel Winery in Christiansburg. As Virginia enters Phase One of reopening, the winery experience won't be the same.

"We don't do wine tastings," owner, Dr. Rick Obiso said. "I don't think we're every going to do wine tastings again unless it's part of a tour. So that whole, 'hey, I'm going to show up to a winery for a tasting' is gone. It's just never going to happen again."

He added that could be the trend in wineries across the country.

"There's just too much risk for infection," he said.

"We are doing this to create a safe place where we can all still gather together," Obiso's wife said during a final Whitebarrel staff meeting Thursday morning.

"We have to make sure everyone is following the rules or everyone becomes at risk," Obiso added.

He explained that the last two months have been hard on his business and other wineries throughout Virginia.

"We have a few pick-ups a day, curbside pick-ups, but we've effectively been closed since mid-March," he said.

And though there's excitement about reopening, it will come with a few changes.

"The biggest change is no one is allowed inside," Obiso said. "Right now everyone is going to be allowed on the lawn, in the patio or in the gazebo."

They've also taken wine flights and tastings off the menu. All utensils and serving dishes will be one time use. Cash is strongly discouraged. And groups of 10 or less will be separated by 6 feet or more throughout the property.

"The biggest thing is it's reservation only," Obiso said. "We can only have a certain number of people on the property so if we're full, we're full. And we'll have to turn people away."

Obiso said when the governor announced Virginia would be moving forward with Phase One, their biggest concern was the safety of their staff. However, proper PPE and social distancing does put everyone more at ease.

"We're happy to greet our regular customers, happy to be back in serving wine and just enjoying the experience of the winery," he smiled.

And while there's a balance between health and moving the economy forward, Whitebarrel says they're ready for business.

"People are safer at home," Obiso said. "But if you do want to come out, come out to the winery, or any Virginia winery or brewery that's now opening up. Shop local and enjoy what we have right here in the New River Valley."

The Virginia Wineries Association has been working with wineries like Whitebarrel figure out what exactly they need to do to reopen as safely as possible. Other wineries like Beliveau Farm Winery, Valhalla Vineyards/a>, and Chateau Morrisette have different Phase One procedures and reopen dates, so make sure you before you visit.