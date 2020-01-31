"I guess I kinda went into shock": Wife of Martinsville PD officer reacts to his being shot

Tobie Panos had just put her daughter to sleep and was winding down on the first day of the new year, when she got a call from her husband's phone.

Officer Michael Panos and his family.

"It wasn't him, it was his partner who was with him at the time, immediately I knew that it wasn't okay." said Panos.

In a phone call that was less than a minute long, she was told her husband, Michael Panos, had been shot.

"I just stood their in my living room and I guess I kinda went into shock, everything bad that could possibly happen is going through your head," said Panos.

While she was waiting for an update on her husband, her family turned to social media to look for news updates and information.

That's when they came across a picture of officer Panos in the back of an ambulance.

"That was extremely hard, I hadn't seen him or touched him or spoken to him and seeing those picture of your loved one like that is not a good feeling," said Panos.

Panos says when she was able to make it to her husband, he couldn't feel or move anything below his elbow, but even while recovering, he's stayed strong and kept his sense of humor.

"He was in the hospital bed cracking jokes, and that's just the type of spirit he has." said Panos.

Panos says Michael is still on light duty at the police department, doing everything he can to help while he's still recovering.

Thomas Joe Braxton III is facing four felonies, including attempted capital murder for allegedly shooting Panos.

According to online records he is due back in court in March.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.