Wildfire breaks out Sunday afternoon in Boones Mill

A wildfire was reported Sunday afternoon in the Boones Mill area at 12:17 p.m., according to Regional Forester Chris Thomsen.

The Boones Mill Volunteer Fire/EMS and the Department of Forestry were the first to respond to the call.

The fire burned across about 30 acres of land, but did not threaten any buildings in the area, Thomsen said.

As of 8:45 p.m., the fire was 90 percent contained, with crews still working on maintaining the fire-line and monitoring hot spots. They expect to clear by midnight Monday.

The fire appears to be the work of at least one person. The case remains open and details are still developing.

