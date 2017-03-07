Williamson Road Restaurant Week kicks off in Roanoke

More than 30 restaurants kicked off Williamson Road’s only restaurant week this year.

They're doing something unique this time around.

Each morning between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., a question will be posted on the

You have to answer the question, in detail, before 2 p.m. If you are selected as the daily winner, you get an extra $20 off from a participating restaurant.

"Before 2 p.m. have your answer out there with details and our judges will pick who gets the $20 gift card that day," Wendy Jones said.

Williamson Road Restaurant Week runs through Sunday, and the daily contests on Facebook run through Thursday.