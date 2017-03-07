Advertisement

Williamson Road Restaurant Week kicks off in Roanoke

(WDBJ)
By Logan Sherrill/WDBJ7
Published: Mar. 6, 2017 at 10:24 PM EST
More than 30 restaurants kicked off Williamson Road’s only restaurant week this year.

They're doing something unique this time around.

Each morning between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., a question will be posted on the

You have to answer the question, in detail, before 2 p.m. If you are selected as the daily winner, you get an extra $20 off from a participating restaurant.

"Before 2 p.m. have your answer out there with details and our judges will pick who gets the $20 gift card that day," Wendy Jones said.

Williamson Road Restaurant Week runs through Sunday, and the daily contests on Facebook run through Thursday.

