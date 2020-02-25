Williamson Road business association moves to new office space

An association just for local businesses has moved its own business.

The Williamson Road Area Business Association was once housed near the intersection of Williamson Road and Hershberger. But the building sold a few months ago. Now WRABA has found a new home along Airport Road - sharing it with the VIA insurance agency.

The Executive Director Valeria Brown said that although they were forced to move, she plans on using this space to WRABA's advantage.

"Since we are the Williamson Road Area Association, so it allows us to be more available, more present to Hershberger Road, to Airport Road," she said. "There are a lot of businesses along those two roadways."

Brown moved into the new offices at the beginning of the month.

She said she'll maintain her open door policy.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.