Williamson Road detours in place while crews repair water main break

Crews are working to repair a water main break in the 1200 block of Williamson Road SE, according to the Western Virginia Water Authority.

The road will be closed between Elm Avenue and Jefferson Street while repairs are being made to the 16-inch water line break.

Detours have been put in place, but drivers should use caution in the area.

Customers in the area will experience service interruption or reduced water pressure, according to the water authority.

The estimated repair time is 5 p.m. Tuesday.

