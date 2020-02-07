Winds increase as rain ends Friday

One last shot of rain will push through early Friday morning, mostly before sunrise. The areal flood threat will continue with these heavy showers.

------------------------ WIND ADVISORIES ISSUED --------------------------

Winds will increase behind the line of showers, turning very strong by sunrise. Gusts could top 40mph at times during the day. The winds should slowly weaken by the evening. With the saturated ground, we could see downed trees and power outages.

Temperatures turn much cooler on Friday with highs in the upper 40s at the start of the day, however temperatures will drop through the day into the 30s.

Snow showers are also possible in the mountains, with bands blowing into the Highlands and NRV at times.

WEEKEND

Clouds hang tough Saturday with a few snow showers possible mostly to the west of the Blue Ridge late in the day and into the night. Highs this weekend hold in the upper 40s with overnight lows in the lower 30s to mid 20s. Watch for refreezing Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK

After a short-lived return of winter conditions, the warm weather and rainy pattern returns next week.

We're following several wet weather systems that will bring additional rain to the region next week, but no sign of any of those being a snow storm. It's all about the unseasonably warm conditions with highs returning to the 50s.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.