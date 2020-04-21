Windy conditions return with a stray shower possible

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for parts of our area from 9AM through 10PM tonight. We could see some wind gusts as high as 45 mph.

TUESDAY

A fast moving front moves through the area bringing a chance of showers mainly in the mountains during the morning. A few of those showers could move east of the mountains from time to time. Winds look to pick up behind the front with winds gusting 20-45 mph especially at higher elevations. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Another nice sunny day with light winds and highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Another storm system will increase our chances of rain by Thursday. Models have this system moving in on Thursday and lingering into Friday morning. This looks to bring 1-2" of rain possible to the entire area. Highs in the 60s on Thursday with 60s and 70s on Friday.

WEEKEND

We remain unsettled with a few showers possible. No day will be a washout, but we can expect a few showers to move through. Highs this weekend hold in the 60s.

