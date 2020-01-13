"Wine + Dine" at the Taubman

Fill your glass while you enrich your perspective at the "Wine + Dine" event brought to you by the Taubman Museum of Art.

Wines and cuisine will be available to visitors Friday, January 17 from 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm as you are invited to peruse the museum's banner exhibition, "POP Power from Warhol to Koons" through an optional exclusive tour.

Guests are invited to attend an opening reception and guided, coursed dining experience with live music.

Tickets to the 21+ event can be purchased here. Photo ID of the ticket holder for all online sales is required at the door, according to the event Facebook page.

