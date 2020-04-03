Wing expanding drone delivery service options

Drone delivery service Wing is adding to its list of partner businesses.

Starting Saturday, the company is partnering with two more local businesses, Mockingbird Café in downtown Christiansburg and Brugh Coffee.

The businesses were selected based on customer feedback through Wing, according to company officials. Customers said they wanted drone access to items both of these businesses have.

The businesses say they are grateful during the current coronavirus-related economic downtown to have another way to reach customers.

Wing officials say they had been looking at expanding services, and they expedited this to accommodate more people during the pandemic.

The company started delivering products to consumers via drone in the New River Valley in 2019, working with Walgreens and FedEx.

Click to see related stories.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.