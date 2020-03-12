With St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled, Downtown Roanoke expresses concerns about local business

"This year we're gonna do it up again. Do you want any extra sauce with this?" asked Arton Williams to a customer during the lunch rush.

Williams scoops some St. Patrick's Day excitement in with homemade mac and cheese. At Caribbica Soul, lunch time draws a crowd. A crowd that hopefully stays.

"St. Patrick's Day weekend is kind of the kickoff for business increases for every business in here, so I know that they are all looking forward to the bump in business that comes from warmer weather and people willing to be outside more," said Elliot Broyles, the Executive Director for Roanoke City Market Building.

But as the holiday approaches, there's some concern in the air, that the winter lull may not be finished.

"You know people are concerned about the virus as a whole, as they should be in some ways, but I want to stress that it's important to still shop local, if you're thinking about ordering in for dinner, you can still get that in the market building," said Broyles.

On average the market building sees about 1,000 people a day. Broyles says that business is needed, but so are precautions.

"Obviously we're concerned about people's health, which is very important but we also have to be concerned about the businesses that are in our local community," said Broyles.

So Arton Williams will keep serving the chicken with all the fix-in's, and hope for the best for this weekend, and the days ahead.

"If all goes well without a glitch, and the coronavirus and all, we hope this St. Patrick's Day is a safe one for everyone, and it's a way to take the edge off the situation that we face," said Williams.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.