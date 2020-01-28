With an eye on saving lives, Botetourt and Craig consider a drug court

It's a program that can mean the difference between life and death; jail, and a second chance. Now Commonweath's Attorney John Alexander wants to bring a drug treatment court to Botetourt and Craig Counties.

"Every time I'm in circuit court I see someone who could benefit from a drug court program," said Alexander.

Tuesday, Alexander presented the idea to Botetourt's Board of Supervisors. During the meeting, he explained that in drug court, nonviolent drug offenders aren't sent to jail. Instead, they're put on probation, subject to rigorous monitoring, counseling, and weekly check-ins with a judge, often for a full year.

"They have much more opportunity to learn to the tools they need, long term, to keep from finding themselves back in that cycle," he said.

Alexander said it only made sense to join Craig County in the effort. The two already share a jail, and neither has a drug court of its own.

Currently, there are 39 adult drug courts state-wide. That includes one right next door in Roanoke, the first opened in Virginia.

"We're there to give them help if they want it," said Judge Chris Clemons, who helps oversee Roanoke's drug court. Currently, the program is treating about 150 people, including several from Botetourt.

"It's uplifting to see the positive results: people getting married, people keeping jobs, people getting really good jobs," he said.

But Clemons acknowledges drug court isn't a silver bullet.

According to the Supreme Court of Virginia, which oversees all drug treatment courts, only 55% of participants successfully completed the program in 2018. Nonetheless, the court says the program not only helps save lives, but saves the Commonwealth of Virginia more than $19,000 for every person that goes through it.

Those figures persuaded Botetourt Board of Supervisors Chair Billy Martin a drug court is worth a try.

"Opioids are growing everywhere," he said. "I think this program, if it works like he says it's supposed to work, can be a real success."

According to Alexander, an advisory board has been formed to guide the formation of the new court. Next, a pilot program will be established, before the court can apply for grant funding from the state.

