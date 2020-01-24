With fire out, avoiding collapse becomes top priority at old Before Middle School

The sun both rose and set with the old Bedford Middle School burning Thursday, fire crews battling flames for nearly 24 hours. In total, more than 100,000 gallons of water were poured into the structure, fire companies from Bedford and beyond joining forces in the effort.

Overnight, the focused turned from fighting the fire, to saving what remains. "It's unsafe right now for us to get our investigations team in to where we need to be," said Bedford County Fire Marshal Leo George.

The structure is unsafe, George says, because after burning for hours, at least one wall, on the building's southeast side, is threatening to collapse. US Steel is being brought in to help fix that.

"So that company is going to be coming in a building a steel wall to support the wall that's currently there. They will tie in together, and hopefully make that structurally sound," said George. He doesn't expect that work to be completed until noon Friday.

Only then will investigators be allowed inside, searching for the cause of the fire, and any evidence of a man, captured on security, and now wanted in what's become an arson investigation.

"It's a sickening feeling that we've had this happen in our community, and we're looking forward to any help to locate the subject that did this," said George.

The structure is also threatened by some of the very water that helped save it. With temperatures dipping near freezing, there's a chance ice could form, expanding cracks in the building and threatening its stability. Crews on scene say the chances of that happening are low, but they're keeping and eye out all the same.

As the fire burned, and the cleanup began, fire crews weren't the only ones watching. Bedford residents dropped by throughout the day to check on a structure that meant so much to this community. According to George, it hasn't been any easier for those fighting the flames to see.

But, he says they stand with and for Bedford as their work continues.

"We feel for the community. And we want the community to know that we're doing this for them," he said.