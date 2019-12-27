Woman arrested after attempting to shoot ex-boyfriend in Wythe County

A woman was arrested in Wythe County after her ex-boyfriend said she attempted to shoot him.

The Wythe County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of someone shooting a gun in the 4200 block of East Lee Highway.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Jestin Ray Christley, who told them his ex-girlfriend, Tammy Hounshell, tried to crash her car into his, and later, tried to shoot him.

Christley told deputies this happened at a construction site off of East Lee Highway road. He claims Hounshell followed him and fired one round into Christley's car, then put the gun through his window and tried to shoot him again. He says he was grabbing the barrel of the gun, when another shot rang out.

Christley says he was able to take the gun from Hounshell, and called 911.

Hounshell left the scene, but was later arrested at her house on Hogback Road. She is facing charges for attempted murder and shooting into a car with people inside.

Hounshell is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

