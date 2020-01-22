Woman arrested for killing of woman in Washington County

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 48-year-old woman from Saltville for murder.

Karen Holmes is accused of killing 79-year-old Alberta Warren of Glade Spring. Warren was found shot in her vehicle January 16.

Holmes is charged with: First Degree Murder, Robbery, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. She is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

Warren was found shot in an abandoned parking area on Widener Valley Road near the Smyth County line.

Investigators believe the killing is drug-related, but haven't released more specific information.

