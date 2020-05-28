Woman arrested, man in critical condition following malicious wounding in Bedford County

One woman is in custody and a man is in critical condition following a malicious wounding in Bedford County Wednesday.

Officers reported to the area of Shingle Block Road after the 911 dispatch center received a call about a woman stabbing a man multiple times in the woods.

The caller gave a description, and when deputies arrived they found a woman matching the description at the intersection of Shingle Block Road and Rock Cliff Road.

The suspect, Kathryn Hudson, was taken into custody without incident. Officers determined Hudson had assaulted a man, who was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with injuries to his face, neck and back. Latest reports say the victim is in critical condition.

Hudson was charged with malicious wounding and is being held at the Bedford Adult Detention Center without bond.

