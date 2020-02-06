Woman killed in pedestrian accident; Martinsville PD investigating

One woman is dead following a pedestrian traffic accident in Martinsville.

The Martinsville Police Department responded to an accident involving a pedestrian on Feb. 5 in the 300 block of Fayette Street, around 6:30 in the evening.

Fifty-two-year-old Donna Spencer, of Martinsville, had been hit by a Toyota Prius while apparently crossing the street.

Spencer was taken to SOVAH of Martinsville before being transported to Roanoke Memorial, where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators and officers conducted witness interviews and processed the scene for evidence. The case remains under investigation by the Crash Reconstruction Team of the Martinsville Police Department.

If anyone has any information about the accident, contact Lieutenant S.E. Hines at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME.

