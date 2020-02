A woman died Friday after her vehicle flipped in a creek in Washington County.

According to Virginia State Police, officials responded shortly before noon to the area of a creek near Rich Valley Road and Old Saltworks Road for a single-vehicle crash.

Abingdon Fire and Swift Water Rescue rescued the driver from the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The case remains open.

