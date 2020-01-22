Woman displaced by fire at home in Rustburg

No one was hurt in a fire at a home in Rustburg, but the woman at home at the time is now displaced because of damage done to the home, according to the Campbell County Fire Marshal.

The fire on Mountain Lane was reported Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but investigators say with no electric power servicing the home, a kerosene heater was being used as a heat source.

The fire was fought by Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department; Concord Volunteer Fire Department, Lyn-Dan Volunteer Fire Department, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Campbell County Department of Public Safety.

The Red Cross is working with the woman to make sure she has a place to stay.

