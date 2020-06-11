Woman found dead in Pittsylvania County home; suspect shot by deputy

Virginia State Police are investigating two shootings, one of them fatal, at a home in Pittsylvania County Thursday.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call from a home in the 8600 block of Mount Cross Road. The caller reported a woman had been killed inside the home, and dispatchers heard gunshots being fired during the call. When deputies got there, they found an armed man in the home. Police say he refused to put down his gun, leading to him being shot by at least one deputy.

He was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, and deputies got into the house to further investigate.

They found a woman dead in the house. Two girls and another man who had been in the home had escaped to a neighbor's house before the sheriff's office got there.

State Police are investigating the death of the woman and the officer-involved shooting of the suspect.

This is a developing story; stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

