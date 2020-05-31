Woman found unresponsive, rescued from James River

Authorities have confirmed a woman was taken to the hospital after she was found unresponsive Sunday afternoon.

Officials said she launched from Glasgow, and had trouble at Balcony Falls.

She was part of a group, and there is no word yet on what exactly happened while she was out on the water.

Crews from Big Island, Glasgow and Bedford County responded to the scene.

Officials pointed out that the James River is up right now, and the current is faster than usual.

