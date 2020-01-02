Woman in custody following Roanoke County shooting

One woman is in custody after a shooting in Roanoke County December 30.

Roanoke County Police responded to the 1600 block of Skyview Road, where they found a gunshot victim. The victim was take to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Catlyn Stewart December 31 in Botetourt County. Stewart is being charged with abduction, malicious wounding, discharging a firearm within an occupied building, attempted robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Stewart is being held without bond at the Roanoke County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, with further charges pending.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.