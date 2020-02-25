Virginia woman injured after being pinned by her car in a drive-thru

A woman in Virginia has suffered life-threatening injuries after she was pinned by her car door in a bank drive-thru.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that the incident occurred Monday afternoon at a PNC Bank branch in Virginia Beach. The woman had opened her car door to try to retrieve something that had fallen after she went through the drive-thru.

She reached down, but her vehicle continued to move forward and struck the bank. She became pinned between the door and the vehicle, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.