Woman killed in Carroll County left three children; funeral is Sunday

A funeral is set for December 29 for a woman allegedly killed by her husband last weekend.

30-year-old Cassandra Lauren Bolen, usually called Lauren, had three daughters.

The service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 1035 N. Main Street in Hillsville, followed by burial in the Oak Grove Christian Church Cemetery in Woodlawn. Friends are invited to visit with family December 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel.

Carroll County Sheriff's investigators have arrested 36-year-old Marcus Bolen, a New River Valley Volvo employee. He is charged with murder and felony child neglect.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.