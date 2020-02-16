Woman named Roanoke's first African-American female Postmaster

A local United States Post Office is celebrating Black History Month by introducing their first ever African-American woman Postmaster.

Tashonda Harley is now officially a new postmaster in Roanoke--making her the first female African-american to manage a post office in the city.

"It's a feeling that I actually can't describe because I can't believe I'm a small part of black history," Harley said.

Harley's recognition was part of the 28th annual United States Postal Service event celebrating Black History Month in Roanoke at William Flemming High School.

"We like to acknowledge the contributions that African-Americans have made over the years, and especially here locally," Cynthia Coles, the Eastern Area Employee Engagement Ambassador for the United States Postal Service, said.

The ceremony began with the William Flemming High School ROTC presenting colors. To celebrate local African-Americans, the Postal Service invited speakers and choirs to perform for the community.

"In addition to just delivering mail and selling stamps, it's good for the customers to know that they are appreciated, and being a part of the community, it helps us all to bond a little bit better," Coles said.

As part of a larger celebration of Black History, the United States Postal Service is also selling a special black heritage stamp. Organizers at Sunday's event unveiled that Gwen Ifill,a renown American journalist, will be featured on the postage.

"It's important to keep the awareness of the history that's taking place, particularly black history. You know, if we don't continue to visit it and continue to maintain it, people may forget where it came from," Jim Hubbard, Local President for the National Association of Postal Supervisors, said.