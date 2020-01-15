Woman pulled over for reckless driving faces methamphetamine charge

A woman stopped for reckless driving has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Carroll County Sheriff's deputies pulled over 35-year-old Vicki Hunley of Fries, Virginia on Route 58 in Woodlawn Sunday morning.

During the traffic stop, deputies were advised a warrant had been issued for Hunley as a fugitive from the US Marshals Office. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a large amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine with a street value of more than $2500, as well as digital scales, baggies, and cash.

Deputies arrested Hunley for Possession of Methamphetamine with the intent to distribute more than ten grams, reckless driving, and driving outside of a restricted license. She was also held on a detainer for probation violation in the Western District of Virginia U.S. District Court.

Sheriff Kevin Kemp says his office will be conducting drug investigations from all angles and expects more charges stemming from this arrest.