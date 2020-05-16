Woman rescued after collision sends car over bank along Hardy Road

UPDATE: Two people injured in the crash that involved three vehicles, according to State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY: A woman was taken in an ambulance for treatment Saturday after a head-on two-vehicle collision landed her car over a bank near the Hardy Ford boat ramp, according to Bedford County Fire.

The immediate area of Hardy Road leaving the boat ramp area remains closed to traffic as crews operate to remove one of the involved vehicles.

