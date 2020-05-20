Woman rescued from SUV stuck in Roanoke floodwaters

A woman was rescued from an SUV in southeast Roanoke Wednesday night when she couldn't get out of high water.

It happened on Bennington Street near Pike Lane, just north of the Food Lion supermarket, after water from the Roanoke River spilled onto the road.

The Roanoke Fire-EMS swift water crew that pulled her out says she was not hurt, and issued a reminder about flooded roads: "Please be reminded that barricades are in place for a reason. They are there for yours and our protection."

