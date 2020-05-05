Woman sent to hospital after being hit by stray bullet at local ice cream spot

A young woman is in the hospital after a Monday night shooting in Campbell County.

The incident happened at the Mr. Goodies ice cream shop on Timberlake Road.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says a man pulled up to the ice cream shop and pulled out his gun, when it accidentally discharged.

The bullet went though his driver side door and into the passenger side of another vehicle, investigators say.

They say a young woman sitting in the other vehicle was hit in the back and transported to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Authorities say the bullet didn’t appear to hit any vital organs.

The two customers did not know each other.

Charges are pending Tuesday morning.

