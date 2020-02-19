Woman shot on 4th Street in Henry County

The Henry County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a woman was shot Tuesday night on 4th Street in Fieldale.

The woman has not been identified. She was taken to Sovah Health for non life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are still searching for the shooter.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspect has been identified, but names are not being released at this point until the victim's relatives are notified.

The Sheriff's Office says this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.