Woman, two children missing after leaving Bedford County

A woman and her two children were reported missing Sunday out of Bedford County.

According to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, Lauren Bapst and her two children (ages 3 & 4) were reportedly on their way to Winston-Salem, North Carolina in a gray 2003 Lexus GX470 with North Carolina registration, PFC-9704. She lives in Winston-Salem with her husband and children.

Relatives they had been visiting who are residents of Bedford County reported them missing after they left and had not been seen or heard from in a timely manner.

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with tips to please call 540-586-7827 or Central VA Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

