Woman with Alzheimer's missing in Danville

The Danville Police Department is asking for help finding Doris Moore, 77, of Danville, who was reported missing Friday.

According to the department's Facebook page, Doris suffers from Alzheimer's, and left her home in the Schoolfield area in a white 2002 Toyota Sienna van (Virginia tags: JYC-3440).

She is described by police as being 5'4", 140 lbs, with grey hair and brown eyes. Doris was last seen wearing a white blouse, light blue slacks and possibly a sweater. She has been known to visit Anglers Park and Rubens on Riverside Drive.

The City of Danville Police Department is calling this a dangerous situation due to the falling temperatures and potential lack of food and ask anyone with information to call 911 or their line (434-799-6510) right away.

