MEDICAL EXAMINER: Women found dead in Smith Mountain Lake died of accidental drowning

Two women found dead in an SUV in Smith Mountain Lake drowned, and the incident was an accident, according to the Roanoke Medical Examiner's Office.

Buena Vista Police say the women whose bodies were recovered from the SUV Saturday were positively identified as the women reported missing a week before.

Saturday April 25, the Buena Vista Police Department was notified by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office of a vehicle recovered from the waters of Smith Mountain Lake in the Webster Road, Glade Hill area. The vehicle was identified as a dark blue 2013 Ford Explorer bearing VA license number VKG4414, with the bodies of two woman inside.

An investigation continues into specifically why and how the SUV ended up in the lake.

Police say the women were Jacquelyn “Bridgett” Clark, 42, of Buena Vista, and Mary “Becky” Williams, 40, of Rockbridge County.

Clark and Williams were reported missing after failing to arrive at a home in the Webster Road area of Franklin County Sunday, April 19.

A statement reads, "The Buena Vista Police Department would like to express our condolences to the families of Bridgett Clark and Becky Williams. We also want to thank the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Public Safety Office, Scruggs Volunteer Fire/Rescue, Rockbridge County Sherriff’s Office, Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, and the Virginia State Police for their assistance."

