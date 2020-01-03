Working out in the New Year

Folks are heading to the gym to follow their new year's resolutions. But why make this resolution and why stick to it? WDBJ7 spoke with a Carilion Wellness member who has an inspiring message to share.

Ruth Combs has been going to Carilion Wellness fitness center for the past three years.

"So that I can move as well as I can and do as much as I can," Combs said.

She started going in 2016 after she received an unexpected diagnosis.

"I was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and my neurologist referred me over here," she said.

Carilion Wellness started its Take Control RX Program in 2017 for people with Parkinson's, Multiple Sclerosis, and cancer.

"It's helped to keep me independent, I walk using a cane sometimes, and I haven't used that cane in 20 months," Combs said.

She works out five days a week and has no plans to stop. She says she has already seen an uptick in gym users these last few days but hopes the higher number doesn't dwindle.

"So that you can be healthy as possible and enjoy life as much as possible and do as much as possible. Coming here also helps with getting to know people," she said.

Patrick Dunham is the Clinical Programs Manager with Carilion Wellness. He told WDBJ7 they try to hold programs so gym users like Combs keep coming back, even months after the start of the New Year.

"We do have physician-referred programs that we can really accommodate just about anyone, we check up on them, we monitor them, and we program accordingly," Dunham said.

They also have the Inbody test, where Carilion can check skeletal muscle mass, body fat, and hydration status.

"That's a great starting point, so you can get a baseline assessment of where you're at physically and then again in about 6-8 weeks, we can do a follow-up and see what kind of changes you've been able to make during that time," Dunham said.

Gyms may be busier now, but Dunham and Combs agree, working out is a healthy way to head into the New Year.

