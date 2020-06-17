Advertisement

World TeamTennis set to bring top global players, fans to The Greenbrier this summer

(WDBJ)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From July 12 to August 2, the World TeamTennis league is bringing its pro circuit to America's Resort at The Greenbrier.

Some of the world's top players, including Milos Raonic, Sloane Stephens and reigning Australian Open champ Sofia Kenin, are slated to play in the three-week season.

League CEO Carlos Silva said allowing fans played a big role in selecting The Greenbrier as a host site.

"As we go through this, there are going to be a lot of matches every single day - a match at 10, a match at 2 and a match at 7 - and all broadcast, all with the top players in the world and, if you're a fan, it is like tennis heaven," he said.

The schedule includes at least three matches per day at the resort's Center Court at Creekside.

The outdoor tennis center is expected to be filled up to 25 percent capacity with at least 6 feet in between families in the stands. Both fans and players will also be subject to temperature checks before entering the resort.

"You don't need to be a guest to buy a ticket to come to a World TeamTennis match at The Greenbrier, but I can tell you that, for that fan, they'll be tested at security when they come through the gates, they're going to then park and walk, and then they'll also be tested again with their temperature before they enter the stadium," Silva said.

A number of players in the nine-team league will use the competition as a warm-up for the US Open, which is slated to start August 31.

Vegas Rollers doubles player Bob Bryan said the location is perfect for the current circumstances.

"It's an amazing spot and we've talked about going back there once every year, even when we're retired," he said. "It's a vacation spot and it's a beautiful place to play tennis. The stadium's on the side of a mountain, kind of carved in there. It's really a jewel for tennis, this spot."

For more information on the 2020 WTT season, visit the

.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2020 ACC Football Kickoff to be held virtually

Updated: 4 hours ago
ACC Football Kickoff was originally scheduled to be held at The Westin in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sports

WNBA plans to play 2020 season in Florida starting late July

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT
|
By Doug Feinberg
The league is still finalizing a partnership with IMG Academy in Bradenton to play the games at the facility and possibly others nearby.

Sports

English Premier League player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
The league does not identify who tests positive for COVID-19. Norwich confirmed the positive case but did not name the player.

Sports

Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame tees off

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
|
By WDBJ7 Sports
Aaron Summers is the first round leader

Latest News

Sports

James River Alum tabbed to take over basketball program

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By WDBJ7 Sports
Ethan Humphries Spent the last six seasons as a Cave Spring Assistant

Sports

Pulaski Yankees, Appalachian League season being delayed indefinitely

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Pulaski Yankees are the Rookie (Adv.) Affiliate of the New York Yankees

Sports

Tech's Ian Seymour Selected In Second Round By Tampa Bay

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT
The lefty spent three seasons in Blacksburg.

Sports

VHSL preparing for return of sports in the commonwealth

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By Staff
Ban on off season activities will be lifted Monday

Sports

CEO's comments cost firm partnerships with NFL, NBA teams

Updated: Jun. 7, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By AP
Still, the NFL’s Carolina Panthers said they were ending their relationship with CPI. The athletics programs at North Carolina State and the University of South Carolina followed suit Sunday, as did the NBA's Charlotte Hornets and the Charlotte Knights minor-league baseball club.

Sports

Rocky Mount native and Coastal Carolina baseball coach Gilmore fighting cancer

Updated: Jun. 2, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By WDBJ7 Sports
Gilmore is undergoing treatment.